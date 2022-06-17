New York City Council Member Vickie Paladino denounced for comments on Drag Queen Story Hour at public schools

NEW YORK -- A New York City Council member from Queens is the center of controversy after she criticized a New York City school program that includes drag queens.

Council Member Vickie Paladino was denounced by Mayor Eric Adams, the speaker and other council members, but said Friday she's standing by her words in an exclusive interview with CBS2's Marcia Kramer.

Cops were sent to guard Paladino's office after she received death threats following a series of Tweets challenging the $200,000 program.

In one Tweet, she called the program "Unacceptable and grotesque." In another, she called it "Child grooming and sexualization."

"I'm totally against it," Paladino said. "They come in very exposed. It's provocative, for a six-year old and an eight-year-old. You know, if they want to do this in public libraries, Marcia, they have a choice. The parents have a choice and I'm all about choice. If they want to take the child to a library, by all means go to the library. Go enjoy it, if that's what you want to expose your child to."

Paladino, who represents a conservative northeast Queens district, said the program doesn't belong in city schools, where she said it's offered without parental knowledge and consent.

"I believe there's a time and a place for it. It's adult entertainment," Paladino said.

But city officials beg to differ. They said the Drag Queen Story Hour program teaches kids tolerance and acceptance at a time when hate crimes are on the rise.

"The comments were inappropriate and I think we should lean into not only drowning out comments like that, but also how do we lean into the continuation of education. It's about education," Mayor Adams said.

Participants in Drag Queen Story Hour explain to kids that dressing in drag to them is like kids wearing costumes.

The City Council is reportedly considering whether to censure Paladino.

"I personally find Council Member Paladino's comments deeply problematic. Any behavior or statement stemming from hate or intolerance is completely repugnant," Speaker Adrienne Adams said.

In a statement sent later on Friday, Paladino said in part, "My statement was not intended as a personal attack or accusation against any of my Council colleagues or any community. This is specifically about the act of introducing adult drag queens to small children in a public school."

It remains to be seen what action the council will take against Paladino. Speaker Adams said "all options" are on the table.