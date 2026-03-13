10 dead geese found at park in Essex County, New Jersey, amid suspected bird flu outbreak

Several dead geese were recently found at Verona Park in Essex County, New Jersey.

The Verona Environmental Commission shared a photo Wednesday showing several dead geese found around the park. Essex County officials confirm about 10 geese were discovered and removed. Samples were sent to the state for testing.

The Verona Environmental Commission shared a photo on March 11, 2026, showing several dead geese found around Verona Park in Essex County, New Jersey. Verona Environmental Commission

New Jersey Fish and Wildlife officials say the state is in an active outbreak of suspected bird flu, mostly hitting Canada geese, though it's too early to know if that's what caused these deaths.

Verona Park remains open to the public, though some park-goers say they've noticed the dead birds.

"A couple of weeks ago when it was really cold, I saw just out here, like, two or three dead ones on the ice. Down at the other end of the lake, I saw a few more," Caldwell resident Greg Michales said. "I mean, it's kind of disturbing. You don't want to see any wildlife that's dead and stuff. But it's also nature and sometimes the elements just does a number on them."

Geese at Verona Park in Essex County, New Jersey CBS News New York

"Yeah, a few floating in the water. After the ice melted, I've seen a couple," West Orange resident Barry Wright said. "It's kind of strange. I hadn't seen that before. I've been coming a couple of years. I don't know. It's new."

Officials say the risk to the public is low, but people and pets should avoid contact with dead birds and report them to the state.

Anyone who sees a dead goose can file a request for carcass removal on the Essex County Department of Public Works website.