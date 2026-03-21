USPS worker charged for allegedly shoving 4-year-old to the ground in Monsey

A United States Postal Service worker was arrested for shoving a 4-year-old boy to the ground in Monsey, Ramapo Police said.

The shocking incident took place Thursday at 6:25 p.m. and was caught on surveillance video posted on social media.

The video shows a young Hasidic boy approaching the USPS worker who is outside his van. The worker can then be seen lunging toward the boy and shoving him forcefully to the ground. The boy rolls backwards with the force of the shove, with his legs hanging above his head. He then stands up, picks up his yarmulke, and leaves.

The surveillance video is silent, so it was not immediately known what, if any, words were exchanged between the two prior to the incident.

"The content of this video is very disturbing," Ramapo Town Supervisor Michael Specht posted on social media. "Ramapo Police have treated whit matter with extreme seriousness and have now arrested the suspect."

Ramapo Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Gabriel Stan from Stony Point, who works for the USPS. Stan has ben charged with felony attempted assault in the second degree, as well as misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. Stan was released on his own recognizance.

"The attack on a 4-year-old in Monsey is appalling and deeply troubling, never acceptable under any circumstances," Assemblyman Aron Wieder posted on social media.