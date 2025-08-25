U.S. Open 2025 tennis favorites to watch as tournament gets underway in NYC

Who to watch out for at this year's U.S. Open

The U.S. Open is underway with the biggest names in tennis in New York City.

The main draw started on Sunday, one day earlier this year for an extra day of tournament play.

CBS Sports' senior writer Zach Pereles breaks down which matches to watch and who's predicted to win.

Jannik Sinner going for 3rd Grand Slam

Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts during a practice session ahead of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 21, 2025. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Italian is the reigning champion and the odds-on favorite. He's already won two Grand Slams this year, but does he have what it takes to make it three?

Pereles says Sinner's recent withdrawal from the Cincinnati Open is still looming in fans' minds, but he's been "playing some tremendous tennis."

"The storyline to watch is that he left the Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz with an illness. It was really, really hot. So, like you mentioned, he really likes the weather conditions that are projected going forward," Pereles said. "But this is a guy who won 26 straight hard court matches before that loss to Alcaraz, where really just his own body let him down."

He said only three men have won three Grand Slams and made the final in the other in a single year: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rod Laver.

"I've been really impressed with how he has improved his physical stamina. That used to be kind of an issue for him. When matches would go long, he would struggle. That is no longer the case. He is really, really improved there, and just becoming a more powerful, physical athlete, as well," said Pereles.

Sinner has faced Alcaraz in the last two Grand Slam finals. Is there anyone who might emerge to prevent their matchup?

Pereles says while it does appear to be a collision course, Alexander Zverev may be the one to break it up.

"Good career records against both Sinner and Alcaraz. He's actually the last guy to beat Sinner at the U.S. Open - going back to 2023, of course," he explained. "Made the Australian Open final this year, where he lost to Sinner, but incredible talent, really physical good player. He just has some mental roadblocks that he struggles to break through sometimes."

Americans to watch at the 2025 U.S. Open

Learner Tien of the United States looks on in between games against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their Men's Singles First Round match on Day One of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 24, 2025. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Pereles says Learner Tien is "a ton of fun to watch."

The 19-year-old faced all-time great Djokovic in the first round Sunday, with Djokovic battling through a leg injury to win 6-1, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

"Very smart player, very fundamentally sound player, loves to rip his two-hand backhand," said Pereles.

Then on the women's side, there's Coco Gauff. Her first match is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday against AjlaTomljanovic.

"She has raised her game in New York and she gets that crowd on her side. But she is kind of going through it a little bit right now," Pereles explained. "She has parted ways with her coach. She is really working hard on her serve, which has kind of let her down recently. So it's one of these ones that it almost feels like it could go either way.

"She could make all these changes and they could work right away, and she could just rediscover herself," he continued. "Or it could be she's still going through some transitions that are going to take a little bit of time."

