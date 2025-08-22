U.S. Open swings into NYC for 2025 tennis tournament. Here's when the schedule starts.

US Open kicks off in Queens with Fan Week

The U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the season, is bringing tennis' biggest stars and biggest fans to New York City.

Fan Week is underway at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, and the first singles matches will be held Sunday morning.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch and other police officials are scheduled to discuss security for the event at 9 a.m. Friday. Watch live on CBS News New York, in the video player above.

U.S. Open 2025 singles schedule

By starting on Sunday instead of Monday, the U.S. Open is adding a 15th day of competition this year, joining the French and Australian opens in expanding their schedules.

Singles play begins at 11 a.m. EDT around the grounds, and the first match in Arthur Ashe Stadium is scheduled for noon.

The women play best-of-three-set matches with a first-to-10 tiebreaker at 6-all in the third. Men play best-of-five with a tiebreaker at 6-all in the fifth.

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, and Jannik Sinner, of Italy, are looking to defend their 2024 titles. Sabalenka will be the top-seeded woman, and Sinner the top-seeded man.

Aug. 24-25-26: First Round (Women and Men)

Aug. 27-28: Second Round (Women and Men)



Aug. 29-30: Third Round (Women and Men)

Aug. 31-Sept. 1: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

Sept. 2-3: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

Sept. 4: Women's Semifinals

Sept. 5: Men's Semifinals

Sept. 6: Women's Final

Sept. 7: Men's Final

