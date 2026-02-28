After U.S., Israel strike Iran, NYPD steps up patrols at sensitive locations

The NYPD says it will be stepping up patrols at sensitive locations throughout New York City after the United States and Israel launched strikes against the Islamic regime in Iran early Saturday morning.

The New York Police Department made no mention of any specific threats toward the city, nor did it share specific locations where the enhanced security might be deployed.

"The NYPD is closely monitoring events in Iran and the Middle East and coordinating with our federal and international partners. As is our protocol and out of an abundance of caution, we will be enhancing patrols to sensitive locations throughout the city, including diplomatic, cultural, religious, and other relevant sites. As always, we remind the public to remain vigilant and notify the NYPD of suspicious activity by calling 1-888-NYC-SAFE or 911," the NYPD posted on social media.

The NYPD's moves come as a protest is planned in New York City Saturday in response to the strikes.