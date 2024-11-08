Upper West Side shooting suspect in custody

NEW YORK -- The suspect in a shooting in New York City's Upper West Side is in custody, police said.

The shooting took place around 9:20 a.m. Thursday near 69th Street and Columbus Avenue. The victim was struck in leg and shoulder, and is expected to survive.

The suspect was picked up Friday morning. Charges are pending.

The suspect is a former employee of the victim, sources said, who left his job about two months ago.

Surveillance video captured people in the area running for cover as the gunfire erupted. Witnesses said they heard about a dozen gunshots, which left a bus shelter damaged as well.

The gunmen fled into the subway, prompting extensive delays as police searched for him.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.