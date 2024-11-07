Shooting on NYC's Upper West Side causes major subway delays after gunman fled underground, sources say

Man shot multiple times on UWS; Search on for gunman

NEW YORK - A shooting in New York City's Upper West Side caused major delays on multiple subway lines Thursday.

Police said a 47-year-old man was shot in the leg and shoulder around 9:20 a.m. by West 68th Street and Columbus Avenue near Columbus Circle. He was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital and is expected to survive.

Sources say the gunman fled into the subway system with a firearm, prompting a manhunt and service changes. As of noon, he remained at large.

Witnesses told CBS News New York they heard roughly a dozen gunshots, and the window of a bus stop was damaged. A nearby school was briefly placed under a shelter-in-place but has since returned to normal.

"I was actually half asleep and I heard 10 gunshots, about. And then we heard whelping, like crying, screaming, and then we heard a bunch of sirens," one witness said.

"When I heard the shots, I thought, I can't believe that would be gunfire, because in this neighborhood, you don't hear that kind of stuff," another person added. "But here it is, bus station blown apart."

At this point, it's unclear if this was a random attack or if the shooter and victim knew each other.

Surveillance video shows people on the street running as gunshots rang out.

A/C/B/D/E trains all impacted

C trains were temporarily suspended in both directions and A and D trains were severely impacted, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Service was restored with delays shortly before noon, the MTA said. Riders should also expect residual delays on the B and E lines.

Get the latest service changes straight from the MTA here.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website.