Police: Student who was shot near Upper West Side school knew gunman

NEW YORK -- Police say a student who was shot near a school on the Upper West Side on Tuesday and the suspect knew each other.

The shooting happened Tuesday near Martin Luther King High School.

Investigators say the suspect is classmate of the student who was shot near campus.

Officers say the 17-year-old student was shot twice in the stomach after an argument with several men.

One of the men allegedly pulled a gun, and police say the student pulled out a knife.

Police believe the violence was gang-related but do not believe the student is a gang member.

