NYPD says up to 3 Manhattan shootings near schools may be connected, activates level 2 mobilization until dismissal Wednesday

NYPD says up to 3 Manhattan shootings near schools may be connected, activates level 2 mobilization until dismissal Wednesdayget the free app
NEW YORK - Three shootings near schools in Manhattan Tuesday may be connected, the NYPD says.
A teen was shot on the Upper West Side around 9:50 a.m. when the student was involved a "dispute with four to five males, looks like in their teens."
In that case, a teen was shot twice. He has been hospitalized.
A 19-year-old suspect was apprehended, and a gun recovered.
Around 12:50 p.m., two more people were shot at 128th and Madison Avenue.
There was a further report of shots fired at 105th and Park Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
The NYPD has activated a level two mobilization across the city until school dismissal Wednesday.
Check below for the latest information.
Witness describes shots ringing out, seeing person struck
There were three shootings in a span of about five hours Tuesday in Manhattan, and police say they may all be connected.
In response to the shootings, the NYPD has activated a Level 2 mobilization. That means calling in more resources.
So far there has been an arrest in an earlier shooting, but police are still looking for the suspect in a shooting in Harlem.
The first shooting took place around 9:50 a.m. near Martin Luther King high school on the Upper West Side. Police say a 16-year-old was shot, and a suspect was taken into custody.
Police tweeted out a picture of a gun they recovered in that shooting.
Hours later, investigators say there was another shooting near another school at 128th Street and Madison Avenue in Harlem. That one was believed to be gang motivated.
"Approximately 12:50 today, we had four students coming out of Renaissance High School. They walked down to this corner right there, they are approached by at least three males. A physical altercation ensues, shots rang out," said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell.
Police say a 27-year-old innocent bystander was shot once in the leg, and a 16-year-old - the intended target - was also shot.
Three teens then ran off down 127th Street wearing dark clothes.
One man heard the gunfire.
"I hear, like, five shots, and I see the person, he got shot, in the corner — then I see his friends, they try to help him, I try to call 911," the man said.
Then there was a third shooting, around 3 p.m., at 105th Street and Park Avenue.
Police sources say it doesn't appear anyone was struck, but it was also near a school.
"Right now, we are proceeding like they are all connected. Why do I say that? The proximity, the geography around schools, age of our victims," Chell said. "Right now, in the city of New York, we have a level two mobilization. We are calling in multiple resources from all the boroughs, transit, housing, our school safety division, and we're deploying to areas the best we know to slow this down."
Police say that Level 2 mobilization will continue Tuesday night and go into school arrival and dismissal Wednesday.
Police are searching for suspects in two of the three shootings.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Shootings in Harlem may be connected, NYPD says
Two people were shot at around 12:50 p.m. at 128th Street and Madison Avenue.
Police say one of the victims, 16, was the intended target. Another victim, 27, was an unintended target.
In addition, there was a report of shots fired at 105th Street and Park Avenue.
"Right now, we are proceeding like they are all connected. Why do I say that? The proximity, the geography around schools, age of our victims," NYPD Chief of NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell.
At least one incident was gang motivated, Chell said.
Police say the shooting at 128th Street happened after four students from Renaissance High School were approached by three males. A "physical altercation" took place, and the 16-year-old and 27-year-old were shot.
"Right now, in the city of New York, we have a level two mobilization. We are calling in multiple resources from all the boroughs, transit, housing, our school safety division, and we're deploying to areas the best we know to slow this down," Chell said. "This surge of level two immobilization will continue tonight and we'll go into the school arrival and dismissal tomorrow."
NYPD briefing on Upper West Side shooting
First shooting took place on Upper West Side
A 17-year-old student is in stable condition after getting shot near Martin Luther King High School on the Upper West Side.
The student was shot twice in the stomach, police said.
"I just want to commend the community members of the Upper West Side. Their quick diligence for calling 911, and the observations they made. These actions by this community up here allowed our precinct officers from the 20 precinct to quickly apprehend who we believe to be the shooter, firearm recovered, and no further incidents," said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell.
It happened around 9:50 a.m. when the student was involved a "dispute with four to five males, looks like in their teens."
The suspect pulled a gun and fired, hitting the 17-year-old student "multiple times."