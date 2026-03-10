Upper East Side subway shove suspect faces attempted murder charges

A Brooklyn man is facing multiple charges for allegedly pushing two people onto subway tracks on the Upper East Side Sunday.

One of the victims is fighting for his life.

Bairon Hernandez, 34, faces attempted murder, attempted assault, assault and reckless endangerment charges.

He's accused of coming up behind a 30-year-old Jhon Rodriguez on the southbound F and Q platform at the Lexington Avenue and 63rd Street station and shoving him onto the tracks. He allegedly then shoved 83-year-old Air Force veteran Richard Williams onto the tracks, causing serious injuries including bleeding on his brain. Both victims were pulled onto the platform before the next train arrived.

Police released images of the man they were looking for Monday. Tuesday morning, they had a person of interest in custody. As of Tuesday evening, he's facing charges.

Williams' granddaughter Samantha Loria spoke with CBS News New York, saying he suffered multiple fractures and had bleeding on his brain after his head struck the tracks.

"Thank God there's wasn't a train coming," Loria said. "The hardest part is I can't have a conversation, or hug him again."

"He was a very selfless man. He would give anyone the last shirt on his back," she added.

Rodriguez, speaking in Spanish, told CBS News New York he felt scared and disoriented after the attack.

"They should have more security at train stations," he said.

So far in 2026, there have been nine subway push incidents according to the NYPD. By way of comparison, there were 19 in all of 2025 and 26 in all of 2024.