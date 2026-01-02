Brooklyn medical student charged with attempted murder after allegedly shoving man into subway train

A Brooklyn medical student has been charged with attempted murder after police say he pushed a 73-year-old grandfather into a moving subway train in the Bronx.

The disturbing attack happened just hours after many rang in the new year.

Victim sustained head injuries after unprovoked attack, police say

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium subway station.

Police said Julio Figueroa was standing on the platform when a complete stranger approached him and shoved him into a southbound 4 train that had just entered the station. Figueroa bounced off the moving train and hit the platform, sustaining head injuries, according to police.

Anton Aleshin, a 29-year-old medical student, was arrested in connection to the unprovoked attack. He faces a number of charges, including attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.

He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail. He's due back in court on Tuesday.

Aleshin's attorney is affiliated with the nonprofit organization Legal Aid. They had no comment.

According to prosecutors, Aleshin is part of residency program at Brookdale University Hospital. A spokesperson for One Brooklyn Health system, which represents Brookdale, declined to comment on the case.

Victim recovering in ICU

Figueroa, a grandfather to 17 children, is still on the mend in the ICU at Lincoln Hospital. His niece Venis Falu said he has stitches in the back of his head.

"He doesn't really remember what happened," she said.

Falu said her uncle was on his way home from a night at Empire City Casino in Yonkers.

"It's crazy that this could happen to a person who normally goes out, doesn't bother anybody," she said.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

"To me, it had to be either he was drunk or having a bad day, but that's no excuse to hurt anybody," Falu said.

Loved ones are praying for a speedy recovery, but they still want to know why the suspect did this.

"It made no sense," Falu said.