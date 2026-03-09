2 men pushed onto subway tracks on Upper East Side are hospitalized, NYPD says

Two men were injured after being pushed onto subway tracks on the Upper East Side Sunday. New York City officers are asking the public for help finding the suspect.

Police said it happened on the southbound F and Q platform at the Lexington Avenue and 63rd Street station. They said a man went behind a 30-year-old man and pushed him onto the tracks. Then, the suspect went behind an 83-year-old man and shoved him before running away.

First responders transported the 30-year-old in stable condition and the 83-year-old in critical condition to a nearby hospital.

The NYPD said the suspect was last seen wearing a gray jacket, red sweatshirt and light-colored pants.

NYPD

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips.