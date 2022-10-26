Individual falls into 25-foot-deep hole at Upper East Side construction site
NEW YORK -- A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after falling 25 feet down a hole on the Upper East Side.
It happened at a construction site on 83rd Street between Second and Third avenues.
Fire officials spent roughly 20 minutes rescuing the victim.
The victim's condition is unclear, and it's unknown if the victim is a construction worker.
