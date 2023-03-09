Watch CBS News
Local News

2 taken into custody after ghost gun bust at Upper East Side apartment building

By Ali Bauman

/ CBS New York

NYPD seizes ghost gun parts, other materials at UES building
NYPD seizes ghost gun parts, other materials at UES building 01:10

NEW YORK -- There was a major illegal gun bust at an Upper East Side apartment building Wednesday.

We know police took two people into custody after they found untraceable guns, along with materials to make explosives and drugs.

We're told the NYPD's Major Case Field Intelligence Team executed a search warrant Wednesday morning inside an apartment on East 84th Street and Third Avenue.

Investigators seized several ghost guns, as well as equipment for making narcotics pills. Ghost guns are illegal and untraceable firearms.

Police say in the apartment, officers also found materials that are typically used in explosives, including pressure cookers and chemicals, which authorities tell us can also be used in manufacturing narcotics. The NYPD has deemed the chemicals here to be non-hazardous.

Police say right now, this is believed to be a contained situation with no apparent nexus to terrorism.

The two people who were taken into police custody have not been charged at this time.

Ali Bauman
ali-bauman.png

Ali Bauman joined CBS2 News as a general assignment reporter in 2016. Ali is a proud millennial who embraces social media for storytelling to bring news to a new generation of viewers.

First published on March 8, 2023 / 11:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.