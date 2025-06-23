Lithium-ion batteries sparked Bronx fire that gutted 3 homes, FDNY confirms

FDNY confirms fire that impacted 3 Bronx homes on Sunday was sparked by lithium-ion batteries

The FDNY has confirmed a fire that tore through three homes in the Bronx over the weekend was sparked by lithium-ion batteries.

Multiple people were injured, including several firefighters.

Mayor Eric Adams and fire officials toured the intense damage left behind Monday after the FDNY said three homes caught fire along Devoe Terrace on Sunday.

Latest on the investigation

The FDNY said there were five lithium-ion-powered devices outside the home and at least two were charging when the fire broke out. While fire officials say their investigation is still ongoing, at least one of the lithium-ion batteries involved was uncertified, CBS News New York's Zinnia Maldonado reported.

"It is traumatizing, not only to the residents of both houses on the left and right, but for the neighbors on the block," Adams said.

One man who did not want to be identified lives next door.

"When I came out, the fire spread so fast. There were four bikes right here," the man said.

The FDNY said 14 individuals suffered minor injuries -- 12 first responders and two residents. An additional firefighter was taken to the hospital in critical condition due to smoke inhalation but is now stable and in good spirits.

NYC has seen massive drop in lithium-ion battery fire deaths

Adams said deaths due to fires sparked by lithium-ion batteries in the city dropped 67% between 2023 and 2024.

"We are at zero this year. However, last night could have been the first one," FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker said.

The FDNY confirmed that at least one resident inside the home was disabled and utilized motorized scooters. Another next-door neighbor said e-bikes were constantly parked on the front porch.

"We decided to evacuate. The smoke was coming in. By the time we came out, there was another explosion. I guess they had a lot of e-bikes sitting on their porch," the neighbor said.

The Red Cross is now assisting the individuals displaced along Devoe Terrace. The FDNY said that one firefighter still in the hospital is now stable and remains in good spirits.