3 firefighters injured in 5-alarm University Heights blaze, FDNY says

Several firefighters injured in 5-alarm blaze in University Heights

Crews were on the scene of a five-alarm fire in the University Heights section of the Bronx on Sunday night.

The FDNY said three firefighters were injured, including at least one critically, and one EMS worker was also injured. City Councilwoman Pierina Sanchez, who represents the area, said several residents were taken to local hospitals.

What the FDNY said happened

Officials said the fire started around 7:30 p.m. on the first floor of a multi-family home and spread to other homes located between Webb Avenue and West 190th Street. The blaze, which damaged three homes, prompted a massive response, including 44 units. Nearly 200 fire and EMS personnel arrived on scene to help put out the flames.

The FDNY said flames engulfed the residential building and sent black smoke billowing into the air, blanketing the area, as firefighters battled the flames from the ground and from above on a ladder.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Local residents describe the harrowing scene

A resident who lives nearby said he saw someone being rescued from the home.

"I was just looking through the window, I hear screaming and they pull them through the window," the resident said.

"It pretty much spread pretty fast to this level, I mean, once the first house went up. This is the thickest smoke I've ever seen at a scene," another person said.

Fire officials asked residents in the area to close their windows to avoid smoke.