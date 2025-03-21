United Senior Center of Sunset Park in jeopardy due to steep rent hike, officials say

United Senior Center of Sunset Park may be in danger due to steep rent hike

United Senior Center of Sunset Park may be in danger due to steep rent hike

United Senior Center of Sunset Park may be in danger due to steep rent hike

A rally was held Friday in support of United Senior Center of Sunset Park.

The facility - the largest of its kind in the neighborhood - is facing a steep rent increase and is in danger of having to relocate, or close.

The not-for-profit has been located on 53rd Street for more than 50 years, and offers assistance to more than 4,000 people a month, according to officials

"We offer English as a second language for the Hispanic and also for the Chinese. We offer technology - you don't know how to use a phone, please come here, we help you," Executive Director Grisel Amador said.

"We get breakfast, lunch. We get exercise. We get yoga classes," area resident Maria Rivera said.

Rent hiked by more than 70%

There are fears it may have to relocate or close due to a proposed rent increase by the building's landlord of more than 70% for the first three years of a 10-year lease, followed by more increases.

"This is just gentrification. We've seen this throughout the city," one speaker said.

"While we agree there are rising costs, and those things have to be accounted for, the exponential increase that is being asked is just outsized," Councilwoman Alexa Avilés said.

The property is leased by New York City's Department for Aging.

"Their current rent is under what the market rate is, but we know the market rate is unaffordable for the businesses anyway. So we've got to make that delta in a way that keeps this center here," Aviles said.

They're asking the landlord to come up with a new proposal for a rent increase. They say they have nowhere else to go.

"We look out for one another"

"Places like this help keep our older adults healthier, our communities more stable, and our city stronger. All we're asking for is basic kindness and dignity for our seniors. We're asking for a basic, good-faith negotiation. We're asking this landlord to help build our community up instead of tearing it down," State Senator Andrew Gounardes said.

"We know that the rent in Sunset Park can be very high, all around," Amador said.

While the services are nice, the seniors say it's being with each other that matters most.

"It's a family. We share things. We look out for one another," one woman said.

The landlord sent CBS News New York the following statement:

"We have valued the relationship with United Seniors of Sunset Park, our tenant of over 20 years and have tremendous respect for their mission and the work they do in the community. They are currently paying rent that is approximately 200% below market rent for comparable spaces in the area. Out of respect for the Senior Center and their mission, we have offered a lease renewal that is significantly below this market rent. We continue to have discussions with their executive director in the hopes that the Senior Center can receive the necessary funding from the City to remain our tenant. "