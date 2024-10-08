Israel and Hamas at war: A timeline of major developments in the year since Oct. 7, 2023

The Iranian-backed group Hamas, long designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and Israel, launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The massacre of some 1,200 people ignited a devastating war in the Gaza Strip, a densely-packed Palestinian territory that had been ruled by Hamas for almost two decades. The Hamas-run Ministry of Health says Israeli military operations in Gaza since Oct. 7 have killed almost 42,000 people.

Below is a timeline showing some of the key events in the year that has passed since many Israelis' sense of security was shattered on that Saturday morning.

October 7, 2023

The ruling Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip carries out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak, infiltrating the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land and sea, catching the country off-guard on the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah. The stunning attack sees Hamas terrorists and other militants kill more than 1,200 people, including 43 U.S. nationals

October 9, 2023

On the third day of fighting after Hamas' surprise rocket and ground incursion into Israel, and as Israel continues to bombard Hamas targets in Gaza from the air, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant orders a complete siege of the Gaza Strip, saying authorities will cut electricity and block the entry of all food and fuel.

October 12, 2023

Israel's military orders the total evacuation of northern Gaza — a region home to roughly 1.1 million people, or almost half of the Palestinian enclave's total population — within 24 hours, as it plans to ramp up operations in the area.

October 16, 2023

The first of what would become many disturbing hostage videos over the course of the war is shared by Hamas on its Telegram messaging app channel. The video shows 21-year-old French-Israeli national Mia Shem lying on a bed with her injured right arm appearing to be treated by somebody out of the camera's view. Shem appears distressed as she speaks directly to the camera, saying she's been taken to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and pleading to be returned to her family. Shem's mother tells CBS News she can see her daughter's pain, and hopes the video is an indication of Hamas' willingness to negotiate a hostage release deal.

October 17, 2023

Health officials in Gaza say hundreds of people are killed in a huge blast at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, and Israeli and Palestinian officials trade accusations over who is responsible for the devastating explosion. U.S. intelligence officials say between 100 and 300 people were likely killed in the blast, which Palestinian officials blame on an Israeli airstrike. Israeli officials say they did not target a hospital and that an intelligence review indicates the explosion was caused by a rocket launched by the Hamas-allied militant group Islamic Jihad that fell short. President Biden says soon after the explosion that, from what he's seen, it appears as though it was not caused by an Israeli strike.

October 28, 2023

Prime Minister Netanyahu, during a televised news conference, announces a "new phase" in the war, sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks from the ground, air and sea.

October 31, 2023

Israeli airstrikes hit the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, killing dozens of Palestinian civilians and a Hamas commander. An Israel Defense Forces statement says the strike killed Ibrahim Biari, a key Hamas militant leader of the "murderous terror attack" on Oct. 7. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says at least 50 Palestinians are killed in the refugee camp blast and over 100 more are wounded.

November 15, 2023

Israeli troops enter al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the largest hospital in Palestinian territory. The raid sparks international outrage, with The World Health Organization calling al-Shifa a "death zone." The IDF later shows CBS News and other outlets a tunnel entrance and weapons, which it says is proof that Hamas fighters had used the hospital as a command center.

November 19, 2023

Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen hijack the Galaxy Leader, an Israeli-linked cargo ship, and take crew members hostage. It marks the first of many attacks on shipping in the Red Sea

November 24, 2023

For the first time, a group of hostages taken captive by Hamas in the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel is released from Gaza. They are freed hours after a four-day cease-fire in the war takes effect. Thirteen hostages are freed in total, and more than three dozen Palestinians are released from Israeli jails as part of the deal.

December 5, 2023

The IDF say troops have entered Gaza's second-largest city, Khan Younis, marking another bloody new phase of the war. The IDF says its forces are "in the heart" of Khan Younis — the first target in its expanded ground offensive into southern Gaza, which Israel says is aimed at destroying Hamas.

December 15, 2023

Three hostages held by Hamas in Gaza are mistakenly killed by friendly fire, the Israeli military says. During combat operations in Shejaiya, a densely packed neighborhood near Gaza City, the Israeli military says troops "mistakenly identified three Israeli hostages as a threat." Troops fired at the three and they were killed, the IDF says. The military told CBS News the events occurred during a period of "intense combat," with Hamas militants operating in what an official described as civilian attire. There were "a lot of ambushes" and "a lot of deceptions," the IDF official said.

December 24, 2023

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says an Israeli airstrike kill at least 70 people at the Al-Maghazi refugee camp, with at least 30 others killed in strikes elsewhere across the Palestinian territory. The ongoing strikes come as Christmas observances in Bethlehem

January 11, 2024

South Africa formally accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, filing a case with the United Nation's International Court of Justice in the Hague. It could take the world court years to issue a ruling on whether genocide has been committed. Israel quickly seeks the dismissal of the case, calling it a "false and baseless" defense of Hamas.

January 29, 2024

An Israeli intelligence document shared with CBS News and other Western news outlets lays out allegations against a dozen U.N. employees whom Israel accuses of participating in Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attack. The document claims seven staff members of UNRWA, the U.N. humanitarian agency for Palestinian refugees, stormed into Israeli territory during the attack, including two who allegedly participated in kidnappings. The allegations against UNRWA staffers prompted the U.S. and some other Western countries to freeze funds vital to the work of the agency, which is a lifeline for desperate Palestinians in war-torn Gaza. The U.N. later fires nine of the 12 accused workers and condemns "the abhorrent alleged acts" of some of its staff.

February 8, 2024

President Biden refers to Israel's actions in Gaza as "over the top." Mr. Biden also says he's been pushing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow aid to enter from Israel. "There are a lot of innocent people who are starving. A lot of innocent people are in trouble and dying, and it's gotta stop," Mr. Biden says, adding that he's also, "pushing very hard now to deal with this hostage cease-fire."

February 9, 2024

Prime Minister Netanyahu instructs Israeli forces to present a plan to evacuate civilians from Rafah, a day after facing criticism from President Biden over the impact of Israel's military campaign in Gaza. Israel says Rafah is the last remaining Hamas stronghold and it needs to send in troops to complete its war plan against the Islamic militant group. But an estimated 1.5 million Palestinians have crammed into the city and the surrounding area after fleeing fighting elsewhere in Gaza. The Biden administration has said repeatedly that it does not support a ground invasion of Rafah.

February 29, 2024

Witnesses and medics say Israeli forces opened fire on thousands of Palestinians who had gathered in an open area of Gaza City hoping to receive food and other desperately needed humanitarian aid. The IDF says forces "fired at those who posed a threat" to Israeli forces nearby, but U.N. experts condemn the violence, which left at least 112 people dead as they tried to collect flour in Gaza.

April 1, 2024

Prime Minister Netanyahu says Israel's armed forces unintentionally struck a convoy from the humanitarian group World Central Kitchen in Gaza, killing seven aid workers including an American man. The Israeli military later said it dismissed two officers and reprimanded three others for their roles in the drone strikes, saying they had mishandled critical information and violated the army's rules of engagement.

April 1, 2024

Suspected Israeli warplanes bomb Iran's embassy in Syria in a strike that Iran says killed seven of its military advisers, including three senior commanders, marking a major escalation in Israel's war with its regional adversaries.

April 2, 2024

Iran vows to respond to the suspected Israeli strike that demolished Iran's consulate in Damascus. Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says on his official website that "Israel will be punished" for the attack.

April 13, 2024

Air raid sirens and loud booms reverberate across Israel as Iran launches a barrage of missiles and drones at the country in a retaliatory attack. Israeli officials say the assault is almost entirely thwarted by air defense systems and with the help of the U.S. and Israel's other allies. More than 300 missiles and drones were fired from Iran toward Israel, the IDF says. A 10-year-old girl is "severely injured by shrapnel," but the IDF reports no additional casualties.

May 6/7, 2024

Israel's military orders Palestinians in the eastern part of the Gaza Strip city of Rafah to evacuate ahead of a ground offensive. People quickly start fleeing from the area on foot or by any other means available to them. An Israeli tank brigade takes control of the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt the following day, as Israel moves forward with its offensive.

May 14, 2024

Video circulated widely on social media shows right-wing Israeli protesters blocking trucks carrying food aid for Gaza. The trucks are attacked by an Israeli group called "Tsav 9" at a checkpoint near a border crossing from the Israeli-occupied West Bank into Israel.

May 20, 2024

ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan announces that he's applied for arrest warrants for senior Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-MasriI and Ismail Haniyeh for possible war crimes. In a statement that sparks outrage from Israel's leadership, Khan also says he will seek arrest warrants for Prime Minister Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, also for possible war crimes and crimes against humanity.

May 26, 2024

An Israeli strike kills at least 45 people, including women and children, in the al-Mawasi camp for displaced Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza. Prime Minister Netanyahu later admits the strikes were a "tragic mistake." Analysis of images of shrapnel gathered at the scene shows at least one of the bombs used was a U.S.-made GBU-39.

June 8, 2024

Israeli forces rescue four hostages held by Hamas in a raid on the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza. The hostages – 26-year-old Noa Argamani, 22-year-old Almog Meir Jan, 27-year-old Andrey Kozlov and 41-year-old Shlomi Ziv – were all kidnapped at the Nova Music Festival in southern Israel during the Oct. 7 attacks. More than 270 Palestinians are killed in the firefight and by airstrikes during the rescue operation, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Ministry of Health.

June 9, 2024

A member of Israel's three-man War Cabinet announces his resignation from the government over Prime Minister Netanyahu's handling of the war in Gaza. Benny Gantz says Netanyahu is making "total victory impossible" and that the government must put the return of the hostages seized by Hamas "above political survival."

July 24, 2024

Netanyahu visits the U.S. and addresses a joint meeting of Congress, telling the American lawmakers: "In the Middle East, Iran's axis of terror confronts America, Israel and our Arab friends. This is not a clash of civilizations. It's a clash between barbarism and civilization. It's a clash between those who glorify death and those who sanctify life. For the forces of civilization to triumph, America and Israel must stand together."

July 31, 2024

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh is assassinated in Iran's capital after attending the inauguration of the country's new president — the second assassination of a senior Iran-allied militant commander in just 12 hours. Israel refuses to confirm that it had killed the Hamas chief, but a U.S. official tells CBS News that the U.S. assesses that both Haniyeh and top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr were killed in Israeli strikes. Israel does confirm it killed Shukr.

August 1, 2024

The head of Hamas' military wing, Mohammed Deif, is killed in an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of Khan Younis.

August 2, 2024

Al Jazeera reporter Ismail al-Ghoul and photographer Rami al-Refee are killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza, becoming at least the 112th and 113th journalist or media worker — the vast majority of whom are Palestinians — killed since the war between Israel and Hamas began, according to data compiled by the Committee to Protect Journalists. The period since the start of the war has been the deadliest for journalists since the CPJ began gathering data in 1992.

August 15, 2024

The number of Palestinians killed in Gaza since the war began climbs over 40,000, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry. The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants, but Volker Türk, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, says in a statement that most of those killed were women and children, and he calls for an immediate cease-fire.

September 2, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will "not give in to pressure" to agree to a cease-fire with Hamas. Netanyahu insists "the achievement of the war's objectives" requires Israel to maintain control of the Philadelphi Corridor, the strip of land along the border between southern Gaza and Egypt. Egypt's government has voiced its objection to an Israeli military presence on that border, and Hamas has demanded a complete Israeli withdrawal from the area as part of any cease-fire agreement.

August 27, 2024

The Israeli military says it has rescued Qaid Farhan Alkadi, a 52-year-old man taken hostage by Hamas. Israeli Army Radio said Alkadi was the first hostage whom soldiers were able to find and rescue alive from the vast network of tunnels Hamas has built underneath Gaza.

August 31, 2024

Israeli forces recover the bodies of six Hamas-held hostages: Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Master Sgt. Ori Danino. Their bodies are found in a tunnel underneath Rafah. The IDF says all six were killed by Hamas militants shortly before the arrival of Israeli forces. Prime Minister Netanyahu says Israel will hold Hamas accountable for killing the hostages and blames the militant group for stalled cease-fire negotiations, saying "whoever murders hostages doesn't want a deal."

September 1, 2024

Thousands of angry and grieving Israelis take to the streets in huge protests after the six hostages are found dead in Gaza. Over the course of the week, widespread disruptions occur across Israel as members of the country's largest labor union go on strike in an attempt to pressure Netanyahu to agree to a deal to bring home the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

September 7, 2024

An American woman is shot and killed in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Witnesses, activists and Palestinian media say 26-year-old dual U.S.-Turkish national Aysenur Eygi was shot by Israeli troops after attending a pro-Palestinian demonstration against settlement expansion. The IDF later says "it is highly likely that she was hit indirectly and unintentionally by IDF fire which was not aimed at her."

September 10, 2024

Israeli strikes kill dozens of Palestinians sheltering in the densely packed al-Mawasi camp, inside the Israeli-designated "humanitarian zone." Civil defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal tells CBS News and other news organizations that people in the camp had no warning before the bombs fell. He said they destroyed "20 to 40 tents" and left three deep craters."There are entire families who have disappeared under the sand," Basal says.

September 17, 2024

Thousands of pagers carried by Hezbollah members explode simultaneously in Lebanon and Syria, killing at least a dozen people including two children, according to Lebanese officials. Israel does not acknowledge conducting the attack, but CBS News learns American officials were given a heads-up by Israel about 20 minutes before the operations began in Lebanon, though no specific details were shared about the methods to be used.

September 18, 2024

A source close to Lebanon's Hezbollah group says walkie-talkies used by members explode in its Beirut stronghold, with state media reporting similar blasts of pagers and other "devices" in east and south Lebanon. Lebanon's Health Ministry says 20 people are killed and 450 more wounded in the explosions.

September 20, 2024

The Israeli military carries out a "targeted strike" in Beirut, killing Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil and other operatives. Hezbollah confirms Aqil's death in the strike.

September 23, 2024

Missiles slam into southern Lebanon, reportedly killing hundreds of people as Israel says it is targeting Hezbollah weapons hidden in residential buildings. Lebanon's health ministry says the strikes killed over 500 people, making it the deadliest day of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah since they fought a roughly one-month war in 2006.

September 28, 2024

Israel's military kills Hassan Nasrallah, the longtime political leader of Iran-backed Hezbollah, in an airstrike in Beirut. The afternoon strike, carried out by fighter jets, targets the group's "central headquarters," which was "embedded under a residential building" in Beirut's southern suburbs, according to the Israeli military.

October 1, 2024

Sirens blare across Israel as Iran launches about 180 ballistic missiles at the country. The Israeli military says most of the missiles are intercepted by its missile defense systems, and a U.S. defense official says the United States helped intercept the weapons. The IDF reports no human casualties. Prime Minister Netanyahu vows to retaliate for Iran's missile attack, which Iran calls a "legal, rational, and legitimate response" to Israeli assassinations of Iranian and allied military commanders.

October 7, 2024

Israelis mark a full year since Hamas' brutal terrorist attacks, gathering for solemn memorial services in major cities and at the sites of some of the atrocities to honor those killed and demand the release of those still held captive



