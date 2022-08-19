Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra performs at Lincoln Center

NEW YORK -- Crowds gathered for a special concert at Lincoln Center, showing solidarity with the victims of the war in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra performed Thursday night in Damrosch Park.

It was the first United States stop for the newly formed group made up of talented musicians, which includes recent Ukrainian refugees.

The orchestra has already staged European stops in cities including Warsaw, London, Munich and Dublin.

The group's final performance in Damrosch Park is Friday at 7:30 p.m.