Uber and Lyft drivers plan 12-hour strike at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday
NEW YORK -- If you're traveling from LaGuardia Airport this Sunday, transportation service may be limited.
Uber and Lyft drivers are going on a 12-hour strike.
The union representing drivers is telling everyone to stop all pick-ups at LaGuardia from noon until midnight on Sunday.
Drivers claim they're losing money because Uber and Lyft won't pay their full raises.
