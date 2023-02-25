Watch CBS News
Uber and Lyft drivers plan 12-hour strike at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- If you're traveling from LaGuardia Airport this Sunday, transportation service may be limited.

Uber and Lyft drivers are going on a 12-hour strike.

The union representing drivers is telling everyone to stop all pick-ups at LaGuardia from noon until midnight on Sunday.

Drivers claim they're losing money because Uber and Lyft won't pay their full raises.

