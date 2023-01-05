Uber drivers in New York City on strike again after pay raises were blocked

NEW YORK -- Striking Uber drivers are holding a rally Thursday at their Manhattan headquarters.

A similar strike and rally happened in December.

The latest 24-hour walkout is part of the drivers' push after Uber sued to block wage increases that were approved by the Taxi and Limousine Commission.

Uber had previously said the increase would force it to raise fares and shell out up to $23 million more per month.

The strike is set to end at midnight.