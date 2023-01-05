Watch CBS News
Local News

Uber drivers in New York City on strike again after pay raises were blocked

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Uber drivers striking for pay raise
Uber drivers striking for pay raise 00:24

NEW YORK -- Striking Uber drivers are holding a rally Thursday at their Manhattan headquarters. 

A similar strike and rally happened in December

The latest 24-hour walkout is part of the drivers' push after Uber sued to block wage increases that were approved by the Taxi and Limousine Commission. 

Uber had previously said the increase would force it to raise fares and shell out up to $23 million more per month.  

The strike is set to end at midnight. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 11:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.