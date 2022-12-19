New York City Uber drivers on strike because of dispute over pay raises

NEW YORK -- New York City Uber drivers are on strike because of a dispute over pay raises.

Drivers are now asking New Yorkers to join the fight and not use the app Monday.

Hundreds of city Uber drivers are telling the ride-share company to pay up. They're expected to take to the streets and demand the company give them more money.

The strike began at midnight and it comes after Uber sued to block wage increases approved by the city's Taxi and Limousine Commission. The increase was supposed to go into effect Monday, but will now be put on hold until a hearing on Jan. 31.

Uber and Lyft drivers were set to earn just over 7% more per minute and 24% more per mile. Uber said the increase would force it to shell out $21-$23 million more a month and force it to increase rider fares.

Drivers are asking riders to avoid hailing an Uber during this 24-hour strike.

"We need to get together and protest for our rights, and Uber has to do it. I mean, they're not listening to drivers. They don't care about drivers," one driver told CBS2.

The Taxi and Limousine Commission plans to appeal the ruling.

Uber told CBS2 drivers do critical work and deserve to be paid fairly. It said driver pay is calculated based on the rate of inflation, which is why pay has gone up 38.4% since 2019.