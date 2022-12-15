Pay raise for New York City ride-share drivers on hold after Uber sues

NEW YORK -- A scheduled pay raise for ride-share drivers is on hold.

Drivers were supposed to get a raise beginning next week, but a judge put the increase on hold after Uber sued to block it.

Uber and Lyft drivers were set to earn just over 7% more per minute and 24% more per mile.

Uber said the increase would force it to shell out $21-23 million more a month and force them to increase rider fares.

The Taxi and Limousine Commission plans to appeal the ruling.