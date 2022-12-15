Watch CBS News
Local News

Pay raise for New York City ride-share drivers on hold after Uber sues

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Court blocks pay raise for New York City ride-share drivers
Court blocks pay raise for New York City ride-share drivers 00:32

NEW YORK -- A scheduled pay raise for ride-share drivers is on hold.

Drivers were supposed to get a raise beginning next week, but a judge put the increase on hold after Uber sued to block it.

Uber and Lyft drivers were set to earn just over 7% more per minute and 24% more per mile.

Uber said the increase would force it to shell out $21-23 million more a month and force them to increase rider fares.

The Taxi and Limousine Commission plans to appeal the ruling.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 7:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.