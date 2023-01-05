Watch CBS News
Uber drivers in New York City plan 24-hour strike

Court blocks pay raise for New York City ride-share drivers
NEW YORK -- Uber drivers are planning another 24-hour strike starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Drivers who are part of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance organized the strike.

A similar strike happened in December.

They say Uber has blocked raises that were supposed to go into effect.

Drivers are expected to rally at Uber's Lower Manhattan headquarters at noon.

Uber has previously said the increase would force it to shell out up to $23 million more per month and raise fares.

