U.S. Open fan week returns

NEW YORK - U.S. Open Fan Week is back.

Tuesday, MTA officials joined with U.S. Tennis Association leadership to promote mass transit and welcome fans.

"2019 was the record breaking crowds for us... and 2022, right now, is tracking along that direction, so we may break the records of 2019," said Danny Zausner, COO, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. "Traditionally more than 60% of the fans that come out to the Open come out via mass transit, and we'd love to see that 60% number come back."

"From the 7 train, buses, Long Island Rail Road right here to Willets Point, riding with the MTA is the winning choice," said MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber.

MTA officials say riders will hear some familiar voices on the trains and buses. Tennis champs will be making service announcements during the Open.