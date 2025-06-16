U.S. Navy veteran killed in alleged road rage shooting in NYC, suspect charged with murder

New York City police charged a man with murder after a U.S. Navy veteran was shot and killed during an alleged road rage incident in the Bronx.

Michael Aracena, 20, also faces manslaughter and a weapon charge following his arrest for the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Keino Campbell.

Navy veteran shot 3 times inside car, NYPD says

Campbell was shot and killed along the intersection of Givan Avenue and Palmer Avenue in the Bronx on Saturday. Investigators said he was shot three times while inside his gray 2012 Infiniti sedan.

It happened while Campbell was leaving a car show and heading to his sister's house, his mother, Suzette Thomas, said.

Thomas and Vermaline McCracon, Campbell's aunt, said he had so much life ahead of him and planned to attend school next month to become a mechanical engineer.

"My son finally realized what he wanted to do. He said he could open up his own business. And then all of this happening now, it's just too much," Thomas said.

NYPD arrested and charged 20-year-old Michael Aracena with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Keino Campbell, a U.S. Navy veteran. Campbell Family

She described the last time she spoke to her son, hours before he was killed.

"He said that's all right, I'm gonna go and see you tomorrow. And I could cook him some Oxtails," she said through tears.

Family devastated

Campbell's family now wants big changes when it comes to gun laws and violence, and more extracurricular activities for children and young adults to expose them to better lifestyles away from the streets.

McCracon said her nephew was very generous, smart and funny, and that he was a peacemaker who didn't like confrontations.

"That's why this is so hard for us, because we couldn't imagine that someone would take him from us, because he doesn't put himself in positions to be taken from us," she said.

Campbell's friends and family planned to gather for a vigil honoring him Monday at 7 p.m. on Grace Avenue.

You can email Erica with Bronx story ideas by CLICKING HERE.