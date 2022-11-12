Two teens accused of robbing 12-year-old in elevator at Bronx building

NEW YORK - The NYPD is trying to find two suspects accused of robbing a 12-year-old in an elevator.

It happened in October at a building near Park Avenue and East 158th Street in Melrose, the Bronx.

According to investigators, the suspects are between 13 and 16 years old. Police said one of them flashed a knife and stole the boy's credit card.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.