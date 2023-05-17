Want to own Spock's ears or Archie Bunker's chair? A TV memorabilia collector just put hundreds of items up for auction

Hundreds of TV props, sets & costumes now up for auction in NYC

NEW YORK -- Owning a piece of history is just a click away; the most complete collection of television props, sets and costumes is now up for auction.

James Comisar has spent the past 30 years collecting some of the most iconic pieces in television history, sometimes salvaging them.

"The 'Cheers' bar was under 20 feet of other furniture ... I realized at that point, if I didn't step in and mine this area of history, it would've been gone forever," Comisar said.

Now, his best 1,000 pieces, including the bar from "Cheers" and Archie Bunker's chair from "All in the Family," are in an online auction, along with costumes from "Seinfeld."

"Cosmo Kramer, he only wore-- this is like a vintage jacket from the '60s. Look at the lining. That's, you know, one of one." Comisar said.

If you're like Kramer and you want your own talk show set in your apartment, you can try bidding on David Letterman's "Late Night with David Letterman" desk.

TV shows have played a pivotal role in shaping cultural history by reflecting our values.

"TV is so influential because it's not just telling history, it's our history. We grew up with these guys. They're like members of our extended family," Comisar said.

You can bid on everything from Captain Kirk's uniform or Spock's actual ears to Wonder Woman's metal cuffs to a shirt worn by Marcel the monkey on "Friends."

Among other costumes up for auction is a jacket and vest worn by Frank Gorshin as The Riddler on "Batman."

"What's so amazing about this is each one of these question marks is handmade ... Some costumer went and drew each one of these on," Comisar said. "We're guessing that that's somewhere in the $40,000-60,000 range."

His original goal was to turn his collection into a museum, but when that fell through, he found another way to share these treasures.

"Our goal is to find the next gen collectors turned curators, and I want to give these pieces back to the world," Comisar said.

This celebration of TV, but it's really honoring our memories and how these shows made us feel.

You can bid on all 1,000 on the Heritage Auctions website here. The auction closes on June 4.