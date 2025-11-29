Tuesday's storm is looking more like a rain event for most. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

The CBS News New York First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday due to a coastal storm that will bring heavy rain and snow to the region.

A Winter Storm Watch in place for Sullivan, Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, and Sussex counties from late Monday night through Tuesday evening.

Sunday night and Monday forecast

Rain moved out of the region on Sunday night, giving way to clearing skies and breezy conditions, with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Lows will dip into the 30s for nearly everyone.

Monday looks to be a bright but chilly day, with highs mainly in the low 40s. We'll call it the "calm before the storm."

Tuesday forecast

The first winter storm of the season moves in for Tuesday. Forecast models have now come to a consensus that it will be mostly a rainstorm for a large portion of the Tri-State Area.

CBS News New York

However, a plowable snowfall is anticipated in the northwestern suburbs of New York City. Though not the strongest storm to affect the area, it is likely to cause travel delays and lead to dangerous driving conditions.

Following the storm, a cold pattern will settle into place through next weekend, right on par with the arrival of December.

Breaking it down: 6-10 a.m.

As the coastal storm moves up the Mid-Atlantic coastline, precipitation will move into our region. Initially, it will be on the light side, but as the morning progresses it will become heavier.

The rain/snow line will be well above New York City. CBS News New York

The rain/snow line will already be north and west of New York City, so for points south and east, just plain rain is expected. For areas north and west, especially northwest of I-78, all snow is expected. In between the rain/snow line, some mixed precipitation is possible.

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

This will be the prime time of the storm. The rain/snow line will shift further northwest, to around I-78 or so. Rain will come down heavy at times. For areas northwest of I-78, the snow will get heavy as well, with rates of 1-2 inches per hour possible at times. Winds will also pick up, especially at the coast, where gusts may be in the 25-35 mph range.

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

The storm will start winding down. Precipitation ends from west to east, and may even end as snow in the city. However, no accumulation is expected. Final snow totals could range between 4-8 inches for the northwestern portions of the Hudson Valley, as well as northwestern New Jersey.

Projected snow totals for the storm arriving on Dec. 2, 2025. CBS News New York

The lower Hudson Valley, the rest of northern New Jersey, and western Connecticut may get between 1-3 inches. the snow that does fall will be heavy and wet, so caution will be needed for those who plan to shovel. Elsewhere, little to no accumulation of snow is expected. For all locations that receive mainly rain, 1-2 inches are possible.