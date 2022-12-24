Watch CBS News
TSA: Man tried to smuggle disassembled gun in peanut butter

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK - A Rhode Island man was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport for trying to smuggle a disassembled gun inside two containers of peanut butter. 

The TSA says the .22 caliber gun parts were wrapped in plastic and jammed in the middle of each jar. 

The magazine was also loaded with bullets. 

The man now faces a $15,000 fine and a civil penalty for carrying an undeclared weapon. 

