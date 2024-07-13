New York politicians call shots fired at Trump rally "disgusting," "horrific," and "unacceptable"

NEW YORK -- Leaders from across the Tri-State Area are reacting after shots were fired at former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Video captured by CBS News shows Trump touching his ear and then crouching to the ground after numerous shots were heard. Some blood could be seen on his face.

Trump was rushed offstage by Secret Service. As Secret Service surrounded Trump to escort him off the stage, Trump raised his fist in the air, pumping it to the crowd.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Trump's campaign said, "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."

"Disgusting and unacceptable"

"Any violence against a fellow American is disgusting and unacceptable. We must express political disagreements peacefully, civilly and respectfully. I am praying for the safety and health of former President Trump and all who are attending this event in Pennsylvania," Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote on X.

"The events that unfolded at today's rally in Pennsylvania are horrific. Sending my prayers to former President Trump, his family, and everyone who was at today's event. Political violence has no place in this country. Out of an abundance of caution, the NYPD is surging officers to certain sites across the five boroughs," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

Trump Tower is one of the sites that is getting additional security.

"I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a post on X.

"My thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump. I am thankful for the decisive law enforcement response. America is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said.

"My thoughts are with former President Trump and all of those affected by this horrible act, and I'm grateful to law enforcement for their swift response. Political violence is completely unacceptable and has no place in American democracy," N.Y. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said.

"Please pray for President Trump, his family, and all of the patriots at today's rally in Pennsylvania. The American people stand strongly with President Trump," Rep. Elise Stefanik said. "I am grateful for the statement provided by President Trump's team and share their gratitude for first responders and medical personnel."

"Democracy has no greater enemy than political violence. It has no place in the United States of America. We must never revert back to a period of political assassinations in America," Rep. Ritchie Torres said.

"Political violence is unacceptable and should never be tolerated. I extend my prayers to former President Donald Trump and his family at this time," Rep. Adriano Espaillat said.

"Praying for former President Trump. Political violence can never be the answer," New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado wrote in a post on X,

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said in a statement, "Our thoughts and prayers are with my friend, our 45th President, and hopefully our next president, Donald J. Trump, for a speedy recovery. President Trump is the most resilient person I've ever met and I'm confident that he will recover and come back stronger than ever. God bless Donald J. Trump."

"My thoughts and prayers are with former President Donald Trump, reportedly shot during his rally in Philadelphia. Preliminary reports indicate that his injuries are not life threatening," Rockland County Executive Ed Day said. "Regardless of how one feels about party and politics that disagreement should never be escalated to violence. Rather, we all need to take a step back, pray for the former President, and universally condemn vicious acts like this."

In a post on X, New York City Councilmember Justin Brannan said in part, "We must never accept, tolerate, or normalize political violence. Ever. I hope everyone is OK. This is not the America anybody wants."

