Trump arraignment: What are political implications for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg?

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump isn't the only person in the spotlight as he faces arraignment Tuesday in New York City

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is also taking center stage.

CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer provided some context on the political implications for Bragg.

"Politically, he has to stand for re-election in just two years, so how he does on this case could determine whether he actually gets re-elected to this job," Kramer said. "He has run into some problems with his supporters, because of his positions on bail reform. So this gives him an opportunity to come back into the spotlight and to say to his supporters he's tough on crime."

"He is a very smart prosecutor, he's Harvard trained. I can't believe he would bring a case that he didn't feel he had a fairly good chance of succeeding at," she continued. "So remember, his political life is under the spotlight and it could mean whether he succeeds or fails."

Kramer also weighed in about who is expected to testify to make the district attorney's case.

