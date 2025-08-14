Tree falls and injures 2 people in Teaneck, New Jersey

Several hurt when tree falls in Teaneck, N.J.

Two people were hurt when a tree limb fell on them while walking down a street in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Officials said the two people were trapped after the tree limb snapped onto power lines in the area of Churchill Road and Sussex Road on Thursday morning.

Tree limb falls on pedestrians

Neighbors said they felt and heard the impact when the tree limb fell on Sussex Road at around 8 a.m.

"It was very loud, and then a woman screamed, 'Let me out! Let me out!' It was horrible," Inna Rossina said.

The large branch also hit a passing vehicle.

Luckily, some tree removal crews happened to be passing by and were able to help rescue the pedestrians, who were taken the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The officers that originally arrived on scene stopped somebody from a tree company that came over with a chainsaw to assist," Teaneck Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.

Crews then spent the morning removing the thick, heavy tree limbs from the street, which was closed due to the mess.

The incident comes on the heels of occasionally severe storms Wednesday night, but officials said it was not immediately clear why the tree fell or if it was related to the weather.