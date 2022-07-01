Watch CBS News
Crime

Suspect in South Jamaica, Queens murders arrested in Maine

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Suspect in Queens murders arrested in Maine
Suspect in Queens murders arrested in Maine 00:23

NEW YORK -- The man police have been looking for after three people were found dead last week in South Jamaica, Queens is in custody.

Authorities arrested 29-year-old Travis Blake in Maine.

Last Friday, police found the bodies of a 22-year-old woman, a 55-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man inside a house on 155th Street.

There's still no word on a motive or if the suspect knew the victims.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 1, 2022 / 6:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.