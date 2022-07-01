Suspect in South Jamaica, Queens murders arrested in Maine

NEW YORK -- The man police have been looking for after three people were found dead last week in South Jamaica, Queens is in custody.

Authorities arrested 29-year-old Travis Blake in Maine.

Last Friday, police found the bodies of a 22-year-old woman, a 55-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man inside a house on 155th Street.

There's still no word on a motive or if the suspect knew the victims.