Suspect in South Jamaica, Queens murders arrested in Maine
NEW YORK -- The man police have been looking for after three people were found dead last week in South Jamaica, Queens is in custody.
Authorities arrested 29-year-old Travis Blake in Maine.
Last Friday, police found the bodies of a 22-year-old woman, a 55-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man inside a house on 155th Street.
There's still no word on a motive or if the suspect knew the victims.
