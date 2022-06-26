Watch CBS News
3 found dead inside Queens home, police investigating

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating the deaths of three people inside a home in Queens.

Officers were sent to a home on 155th Street in South Jamaica around 2 p.m. Friday in response to a 911 call.

Inside, officers found a 22-year-old woman on a bed, unresponsive with trauma to her body.

A search led officers to the basement, where they found a 55-year-old woman with stab wounds and a male with head trauma.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

A person of interest was taken into custody. It's unknown if any charges have been filed.

CBS New York Team
First published on June 25, 2022 / 11:53 PM

First published on June 25, 2022 / 11:53 PM

