3 found dead inside Queens home, police investigating
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating the deaths of three people inside a home in Queens.
Officers were sent to a home on 155th Street in South Jamaica around 2 p.m. Friday in response to a 911 call.
Inside, officers found a 22-year-old woman on a bed, unresponsive with trauma to her body.
A search led officers to the basement, where they found a 55-year-old woman with stab wounds and a male with head trauma.
All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
A person of interest was taken into custody. It's unknown if any charges have been filed.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.