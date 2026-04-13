Tractor-trailer plows into Clifton, New Jersey building

A tractor-trailer driver is hospitalized after crashing headfirst into a two-story building in Clifton, New Jersey early Monday morning.

Neighbors said they heard a loud boom around 2:30 a.m near Kensington Avenue and Route 3. When they went outside, they saw the cab of the truck fully inside a building. Video from the scene shows the garage demolished when the truck barely missed the home next door.

Firefighters and police called PSE&G to shut off the power and gas before going into the building to free the driver. They rolled him out on a stretcher, and he was taken to the hospital. Responders said he was alert and conscious.

"The bearing walls are all out of place. The building is at least 8 or 10 inches out of square; it's leaning. It's very precarious in there, the roof collapsed down onto the cab....it took a lot to get him out," said Clifton Fire Department Deputy Chief William Legates.

A tractor-trailer slammed into a two-story building in Clifton, New Jersey Monday. CBS News New York

Another person was also rescued from the second floor of the building. That person is also expected to be OK, fire officials said.

The truck was carrying dog food at the time. Firefighters said it could have been worse if it were flammable material.

According to Google Maps, the building is registered to a limo company called Toptown Limo Ride. A dispatcher told CBS News New York's Christina Fan that, thankfully, none of their drivers had reported in for work yet. Although their vehicles were parked in the garage, which is now in shambles.