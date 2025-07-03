Tow truck driver struck and killed while assisting motorist on 287 in Roxbury Township, N.J.

Tow truck driver struck and killed while assisting motorist on 287 in New Jersey

Tow truck driver struck and killed while assisting motorist on 287 in New Jersey

Tow truck driver struck and killed while assisting motorist on 287 in New Jersey

A tow truck driver was struck and killed by a passing SUV while he was helping a stranded driver on the shoulder of Route 287 in Morris County on Wednesday.

The death of Daniel Ortiz, 24, known as "DJ" to his friends, has prompted his co-workers to remind people to pay attention while behind the wheel.

"We're out there, putting our life on the line for you"

Joey Ioffredo says his is one of the most important and most dangerous jobs on the road.

"We're out there, putting our life on the line for you," Ioffredo said.

Ioffredo has been doing it for about seven years. He works for Ron & Sons Towing in Roxbury Township. On Thursday, he lamented the death of Ortiz, his co-worker.

"DJ, man, great kid, great personality. I loved him. Such a shame that, you know, somebody took his life because they didn't want to pay attention," Ioffredo said.

"Everybody loved his smile, and that's what everybody's going to remember," said Madison Ketch, of Ron & Sons Towing.

Ketch said her parents started the company, and added Ortiz was an employee for about four years and was like family.

"Everybody who knew DJ considered him a brother, especially me. He has been at family events. He has been at Thanksgiving with us," Ketch said.

"You see flashing lights, slow down and move over"

The International Tow Museum says, on average, 43 tow operators are killed while doing their job every year.

New Jersey's Move Over Law requires drivers to shift lanes or slow down when approaching stopped emergency vehicles or tow trucks displaying flashing lights.

Police said the driver who caused that crash was injured and taken to the hospital, but it's not clear if any charges will be filed. However, those close to Ortiz say he should still be alive today.

"It's so simple. You see flashing lights, slow down and move over," Ioffredo said.

"It will save a life. Unfortunately, yesterday, we lost a life who was very important to all of us," Ketch added.

Friends said they're hoping the tragedy serves as a wake-up call to drivers everywhere.