Tony Herbert, former aide to NYC Mayor Eric Adams, arrested on bribery and fraud charges

Tony Herbert, a former aide in Eric Adams' administration, was arrested Tuesday morning, accused of accepting $16,000 in bribes and kickbacks.

The indictment claims, Herbert, 61, who served as New York City-wide public housing liaison, pressured government officials to give city contracts to one security company that provided services at NYCHA developments.

Tony Herbert, a former aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, was arrested on Jan. 13, 2026, on bribery and fraud charges. CBS News New York

It's also alleged Herbert steered publicly funded financial assistance payments for burial services for low-income families to a funeral home, and that he submitting a fraudulent loan application on behalf of a fake baked goods company.

"New Yorkers deserve honest and competent public officials," said Jay Clayton, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. "As alleged, at a time when Anthony Herbert was serving as City Hall's liaison to the City's public housing residents, he engaged in blatant pay-to-play schemes to enrich himself. The women and men of the Southern District of New York are committed to holding accountable government officials who abuse their positions of trust to benefit themselves."

Herbert was fired by City Hall back in September for online posts he made.

CBS News New York reached out to Herbert for comment, but did not immediately hear back. He was expected to appear in federal court later Tuesday.