New York City FC beats Toronto FC 3-1 as Tomás Romero picks up second victory in three starts

Hannes Wolf had a goal and an assist, Tomás Romero picked up his second victory in three starts and New York City FC beat Toronto FC 3-1 on Thursday night.

New York City (9-7-4) moved into sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 31 points.

Wolf opened the scoring in the 20th minute with his team-leading ninth goal of the season. His side-volley shot went off the far post and redirected off the other post into the net for a 1-0 lead.

It was just the seventh first-half goal this season for NYCFC, which entered lowest in the league in that category.

Mitja Ilenic made it 2-0 in the 49th with his second goal of the season. Agustín Ojeda dribbled into the area for a cross that deflected off Ilenic inside the far post.

Toronto (4-11-5) cut its deficit to 2-1 in the 70th on an own goal. Theo Corbeanu got past his defender along the right sideline and got to the endline for a cross that went off defender Justin Haak and Romero's arm into the net.

But four minutes later, Kevin O'Toole scored his first goal since March 9, 2024 off a great pass by Wolf.

Toronto, which entered with just 25 goals allowed this season, was looking for its first road victory against New York City since September 2020.

