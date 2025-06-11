Ex-Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau takes out full-page ad in New York Times thanking organization, fans

Former New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is thanking fans for their support following his surprising firing last week.

Thibodeau, who was let go after the six-game loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals, bought a full-page ad in The New York Times, expressing his admiration for the city, franchise and fans for their support during his run as head coach, which started prior to the 2020-21 season.

"To the best city in the world with the best fans in the world: Thank you," Thibodeau wrote. "When I was hired in 2020, I said this was my dream job. I am grateful that dream became a reality. Thank you to our players and coaching staff who gave everything they had, and to everyone who makes this franchise special. I am proud of everything we accomplished together, including four playoff appearances and this year's run to the Eastern Conference finals -- our first in 25 years.

"And to the fans, thank you for believing in me and embracing me from day one. Watching you support our team, and seeing the Garden ignite with that incomparable Knicks energy, is something I'll never forget."

The 67-year-old's ouster was a shock to many Knicks fans and NBA insiders because he guided the team to its first Eastern Conference finals appearance in 25 years, four playoff appearances overall, a 226-174 regular season record and 24 postseason wins during his five seasons as head coach.

Latest on Knicks' search for their next head coach

The Knicks coaching job is considered a premier position across the NBA, but New York's front office is finding out that replacing Thibodeau may be more difficult than it first thought.

According to CBSSports.com, the Knicks' desire to interview Dallas head coach Jason Kidd, who is under contract, was denied by the Mavericks.

Other potential candidates have either been removed by their current teams or removed themselves from consideration, according to various news outlets.

The Knicks asked to interview Houston coach Ime Udoka, but were denied by the Rockets, and requested a meeting with Minnesota head coach Chris Finch, but were denied by the Timberwolves, both according to ESPN.

Jay Wright, the former national championship-winning coach at Villanova who coached current Knicks Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges, is said to not be interested in the position, CBSSports.com reported.

Dan Hurley, who won back-to-back national titles at UConn in 2023 and 2024, was recently asked about the Knicks job, but indicated he's not interested, CBSSports.com reported.