Todd Downing to call Jets offensive plays instead of Nathaniel Hackett, interim coach Jeff Ulbrich says

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Todd Downing is replacing Nathaniel Hackett as the New York Jets' offensive play caller.

Jeff Ulbrich, named interim head coach after the firing of Robert Saleh, announced the changes Thursday as the Jets gear up for a huge Week 6 AFC East game with the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

"After a lot of time to think about it, and did not make this decision easily, by any means, I'm going to make Todd Downing the play caller for the New York Jets moving forward," Ulbrich said. "This is more a byproduct of a different take on things. Not saying it's a better or worse take on things, by any means."

"Just a different take on things"

Downing has been the Jets' passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Hackett is in his second season as the team's offensive coordinator.

"But it's just a different take on things. A fresh approach," Ulbrich said in preparation for the primetime contest at MetLife Stadium that will determine first place in the division.

Ulbrich said he'll continue to be the Jets' defensive coordinator.

Jets off to an inconsistent start

Hackett's job has been criticized by fans and many in the media, who thought the Jets needed to change the approach.

"Ultimately, Todd will have the full say on the game plan and ultimately the plays that are called within the game," Ulbrich said.

The offense with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback has been inconsistent amid a 2-3 start. It has not performed well in the team's last two games, in particular.

Ulbrich said Rodgers, who is close to Hackett from their time together in Green Bay, "understood" the decision and supported it. Rodgers denied allegations he had a hand in Saleh's firing.

