After firing of New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, Aaron Rodgers rips "patently false" allegations he had a hand in it

NEW YORK -- The conspiracy theorists out there have made Aaron Rodgers the topic of conversation since New York Jets owner Woody Johnson made the stunning announcement Tuesday that he had fired head coach Robert Saleh.

In the aftermath of the coaching change, which followed the Jets' second straight loss, 23-17 to the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday, social media was filled with posts of people just assuming Rodgers was in on the dismissal, or that Johnson went to him for his blessing.

Rodgers went on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday and debunked those ideas, adding he's insulted that anyone would actually think he was involved.

"As far as any of the ridiculous allegations out there, I'm not going to spend more than one sentence in response to it, and that is that I resent any of those accusations because they are patently false," Rodgers said. "It's interesting the amount of power people think I have, which I don't, but I love Robert and it was one of those days yesterday."

The four-time NFL MVP said he spoke to Johnson on Monday night but no mention was made of the owner's intentions.

"We had a short conversation. I appreciated the call. It was a genuine call and he just asked me how I was doing. Obviously, I had gotten rolled up on in the game and my ankle got pretty banged up, so he just called and was asking how I was doing," Rodgers said. "We talked about the game and how disappointed I was in my performance and that I'm going to play better, and we're going to turn this thing around, and then we hung up.

"At that point, Woody had no obligation to let me know of what his plans are. Whether or not he knew what he was doing in that moment is inconsequential. I just appreciated the call that he was checking on me. It was just like a friend calling, 'Hey man, I saw that hit in the game. You doing okay?' And we had a nice, short five-minute conversation and then that was that."

The firing reverberated around the Jets' training facility

Rodgers said he was in the training room doing rehab Tuesday when he heard the news.

"There was a lot of conversation that happened after that, but I mean, but, listen, football is a family atmosphere. You spend more time, for many of us, with these people than our own loved ones. So it's a tight-knit community and I think everyone was feeling for Robert and worried about him," Rodgers said.

The future Hall of Famer said he has gotten to know Saleh and his family and feels for what they must be going through right now.

"I love coach Saleh. We have a really solid relationship. We have since I met him in 2021, and had a nice conversation when they came and visited us for joint practices. He was a big reason why I came to the Jets," Rodgers said. "Yesterday was a day that reminds you of the simple fact that all of us that have played know all too well, that it is a tough business. It's a beautiful profession. It's incredible. It has done so much for our lives, but it's also a really tough business.

"What people can forget in this is not only is Robert a fantastic human being, and a damn good football coach, he's also a family man. He has seven kids. He's got an incredible wife. The business of football can be hard, not just on those of us who are playing and coaching and doing personnel things and ownership, obviously, but it's tough on the families. And I've gotten to know Robert's family over the last couple of years," he added.

Rodgers talks Nathaniel Hackett, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich

The Jets (2-3) have scored just two touchdowns over their last two games, and are currently 27th in the NFL total offense, averaging 287 yards per game, and 25th in scoring, averaging 18.6 points per game.

Though the offensive line has at times left Rodgers and the running backs alone on an island back there, some in the media have attributed those sorry stats, in part, to the team's play-calling, a task that is currently the responsibility of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, center, is hit hard while throwing a pass during the game the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 6, 2024 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There has been speculation that Rodgers' long-time relationship with Hackett has played some role in him keeping his job. Rodgers called their relationship "great," but said how the offense goes about its business and who calls the plays going forward will be up to interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.

"There was going to be some things that needed to change, regardless of what happened to Robert. We just haven't been playing consistent football on offense," Rodgers said. "As we know, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results, so when you have a couple games -- and, obviously, I didn't play well in either of them -- where you don't play very efficiently, you gotta adjust some things. So, it's a part of our game. Change is part of our sport.

"I'm on board with whatever (Ulbrich) decides, as far as the offense goes. I want to do what's best for the team, and we're throwing our support behind coach Ulbrich and whatever he believes is best for the team is what we're going to go with," Rodgers said.

Rodgers said he has full confidence in the Jets excelling under Ulbrich's leadership, adding he doesn't expect "wholesale changes" to the offense, but "(Ulbrich) is gong to add his own style to it. ... I expect a steady hand from him and great leadership. He's a former player, knows what it's like to be in the locker room, and I think he's going to do a great job."

"A lot of stuff is right in front of us"

Despite all the turmoil, the Jets can move into first place in the AFC East with a win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night at MetLife Stadium. Rodgers said the sooner the Jets take accountability for their recent shoddy play, the quicker they can move forward.

"I think that's what hits you, too, in the moment. 'If I had played better Sunday, this doesn't happen.' As somebody who takes a lot of pride in their performance, that was the main sentiment from me yesterday," Rodgers said. "I think it's a good perspective moment for all of us to reset mentally. A lot of stuff is right in front of us, starting this week with a division opponent and a chance to get to 3-3 and be tied for the division lead. We have 12 games left. It's a long season."