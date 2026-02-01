Timothy Cardinal Dolan presides over final Mass as leader of Archdiocese of New York

Sunday morning marked the end of an era for the Catholic Church in New York City, as Timothy Cardinal Dolan presided over his last Mass as archbishop after nearly 17 years in the post.

Parishioners said they'll miss his larger-than-life personality.

"I feel a great sense of freedom and excitement"

It was a longer-than-usual walk down the St. Patrick's Cathedral aisle for his eminence on Sunday morning, full of stops for hugs and kisses after closing out his last Mass.

"Praise be Jesus Christ. We're here for him. We're here for him, not for me, but hear me say I sure love you. Thank you very much and God bless," Dolan told those in attendance.

Timothy Cardinal Dolan presided over his final Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. Archdiocese of New York

Dolan had served as archbishop of New York since 2009, and was appointed cardinal by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012. Last year, Dolan submitted his resignation letter, as is required of a cardinal by the church at 75 years old. It was accepted by Pope Leo XIV, who later appointed Archbishop-designate Ronald Hicks of Joliet, Illinois. Hicks is set to officially be installed as the archbishop at an installment Mass this coming Friday.

"I'm thinking, 'Now what?' But I feel a great sense of freedom and excitement, and passion, and gratitude," Dolan later told CBS News New York.

Dolan has been invited to preside over Masses all over NYC

A native of St. Louis, Dolan used his trademark humor during his closing remarks Sunday, even addressing his trusty cathedra at the altar.

"I want to bid farewell ... to this great piece of furniture," Dolan said, "and please be as comfortable for Archbishop Hicks. I'll miss you, all right."

Dolan said he's not saying goodbye to New York, adding he's already received invitations to preside over Masses at parishes across the Archdiocese of New York.

"I'm thinking of when like a dad or a grandpa retires from his job, okay? Well, he never retires from being a dad or a grandpa, and this kid doesn't retire from being a spiritual father and I look forward to it," Dolan said.

Dolan is one of a kind, parishioners say

There was no shortage of praise for Dolan on Sunday. One parishioner said she was baptized by his eminence this past spring. She was among others who said the charismatic cardinal will be sorely missed.

"It was such a blessing to have had the cardinal, and what a great blessing it is to have two really great people," one parishioner said.

"Just a nice guy, you know? A lot of good humor. He's a New York kind of guy," said Marc Fagan of the Upper East Side.