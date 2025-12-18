Bishop Ronald Hicks welcomed to New York by Cardinal Dolan after Pope Leo accepts Dolan's resignation

Cardinal Timothy Dolan welcomed Bishop Ronald Hicks to Saint Patrick's Cathedral after Pope Leo officially accepted Dolan's resignation and named Hicks the new archbishop of New York.

Dolan introduced his successor Hicks, the 58-year-old bishop from the Diocese of Joliet in Illinois, on Thursday with his signature grace and humility.

While many New York Catholics may be sad to see Dolan stepping down, the cardinal assured them he believes they are in good hands.

"Saint Nicholas has left us an early Christmas gift in the appointment by Pope Leo XIV of our new archbishop, Ronald Hicks," Dolan said during the news conference. "I've gotten to know him and I already love him and appreciate him and trust him."

New York archbishop Timothy Dolan greets Bishop Ronald Hicks during a news conference, Thursday, Dec.18, 2025 in New York. Ryan Murphy / AP

Like Pope Leo, Hicks is a Chicago native who speaks fluent Spanish after years of ministering in Latin America. He will now lead the millions of Catholics who call New York home.

"With great humility, I accept this appointment. I ask for your prayers. I ask for your support as we take these next steps together," Hicks said.

Dolan submitted his resignation in February when he turned 75, as required by the Vatican. Since 2009, the larger-than-life leader has served as New York's archbishop, overseeing the second-largest archdiocese in the nation.

"Is there sadness in my heart? Sure, because I love the Archdiocese of New York. That sadness is mitigated by the gift that this archbishop already is," Dolan said.

After Dolan's kind, fearless leadership and generosity of spirit brought together New Yorkers of all faiths, many are now eager to learn more about Hicks, the man who will take his place.

"If you want to know the core of who I am and what I stand for, you should know this: I love Jesus with my mind, heart and soul, and I strive to love my neighbor as myself. My desire is to be obedient to the Holy Spirit and to do the will of God, serving with a shepherd's heart," Hicks said.

Hicks will officially take over for Dolan in February during a formal ceremony at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Then, Dolan said he plans to do some teaching and make himself available to the new archbishop to serve in any way he is asked.