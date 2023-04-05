New York health department urges everyone to avoid illnesses spread by ticks and mosquitoes

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. -- As spring arrives in our area, the New York State Department of Health is urging everyone to take precautions to avoid illnesses spread by ticks and mosquitoes.

CBS2's Jennifer McLogan spoke to a victim who nearly lost his life from a tiny bug.

William Green is back home in Huntington after nine weeks in the hospital.

"I believe when I was doing the weeding, probably I got bitten," he said.

Symptoms began with aches and pains. He was soon spiking a fever. Was it West Nile? Was it Lyme disease?

"I saw both neurologists and an infectious disease specialist," Green said.

Long Island is a known hotbed for ticks and nuisance disease-carrying mosquitoes.

"They were telling my children that I probably would not make it," Green said.

Green pulled through and wants others to learn from his plight. Wear long clothing, and pay attention to bites and rashes.

Mosquitoes can cause encephalitis, which Green was diagnosed with, and West Nile. Ticks are spreading Lyme disease, babesiosis and more.

Researchers say our warmer winter is affecting the early emergence and faster development of mosquitoes and ticks.

"You are going to see more ticks, more mosquitoes, and if you do develop a rash or fever or chills, get medical help early," said Dr. Bruce Farber, chief of public health for Northwell Health.

Unlike mosquitoes, ticks don't fly. You have to brush up against one to become infected.

The growing wildlife population is spreading Lyme disease, and our pets are also suffering.

"My dogs actually got ticks. They got Lyme disease, and that was just in my backyard, and I don't even have that much bushes or grass," said Michelle DeSantis, with Remember Me Rescue New York.

"I pulled a tick off her I think a week ago, so I'm getting tests. Yeah. So they're here. I got a tick on myself," dog owner Matt Norman said.

"Those of us who have children, we do tick checks every evening, and look at their body closely," Farber said.

Ticks are so tiny, they can hide in the scalp or creases of the skin.

Green's advice?

"Use spray," he said.

Green is still unable to return to his business and continues in physical therapy.