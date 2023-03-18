Tri-State Area sees rise in cases of tick-borne illness babesiosis

Tick-related disease cases on the rise in Tri-State Area

NEW YORK -- There's a health alert about a significant increase in the number of people with tick-related diseases.

It's prompting a call to screen blood donations.

There was a 25% rise in tick-borne illnesses between 2011-2019.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut led the way, with cases of babesiosis, which can be transmitted through blood transfusions.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says symptoms include fever and muscle and joint pain.