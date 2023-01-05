For first time, a three-hour NCIS crossover event on January 9

NCIS crossover event on January 9 NCIS crossover event on January 9 01:58

For the first time, NCIS, NCIS: HAWAI'I and NCIS: LOS ANGELES unite in a special three-hour crossover event for the hit CBS Original series on Monday, Jan. 9 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount +.

"We are so excited to finally have the long-awaited, first-ever NCIS crossover to share with our passionate, loyal viewers," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "The popularity, longevity and continued success of the franchise is a testament to the immense talent of the casts and writing and producing teams who bring these shows to life. They came up with a thrilling story for this epic three-hour event that creatively brings all three NCIS teams together for fans to enjoy in one night and beyond."

The NCIS crossover event will center around a very personal, high-stakes case to take down a mysterious hitman. Team members from the different NCIS divisions come together in Washington, D.C., to celebrate a beloved FLETC (Federal Law Enforcement Training Center) professor who taught multiple members of each of the squads. On the eve of the celebration, the professor is found dead of an apparent suicide and his former students immediately suspect foul play. While investigating his past, they uncover a mysterious hitman, and the more they dig into it, the bigger the targets on their backs become. Members of the team are suddenly kidnapped and all the agents must come together to take down the assassin and save their own.

The global franchise is one of the most successful and enduring on television. In its 20 years on TV, the NCIS franchise has amassed over 4.1 TRILLION minutes viewed across the entire franchise (NCIS, NCIS: LOS ANGELES, NCIS: NEW ORLEANS and NCIS: HAWAI'I). This includes viewing across CBS, encore airings on syndication, cable, VOD and streaming. In streaming, since the launch of Paramount+, viewers have spent more time with the NCIS franchise than any other non-kids content on the service. NCIS is also one of the most-watched and in-demand franchises around the world with all three current series distributed in more than 200 countries.

Monday, Jan. 9, 2023



NCIS: 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT

"Too Many Cooks" - NCIS agents from Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Hawai'i, all in D.C. to attend the retirement party of a beloved Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) professor, find themselves jointly investigating his shocking suicide, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. NCIS: LOS ANGELES stars Chris O'Donnell, LL COOL J and NCIS: HAWAI'I stars Vanessa Lachey and Noah Mills guest star in the episode, which is part one of a three-episode crossover event with NCIS: LOS ANGELES and NCIS: HAWAI'I.

NCIS: HAWAI'I: 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT

"Deep Fake" - Tennant, Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) find themselves captured with a woman who claims to be a CIA agent demanding intel from the team. Also, Jesse, Ernie, Whistler and Alden Parker (Gary Cole) learn about an asset that arrived in Hawai'i who could be connected to several overseas assassinations, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI'I, Monday, Jan. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* NCIS stars Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen and NCIS: LOS ANGELES stars Chris O'Donnell and LL COOL J guest star in the episode, which is part two of a three-episode crossover event with NCIS and NCIS: LOS ANGELES.

NCIS: LOS ANGELES: 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT

"A Long Time Coming" - While Agent Rountree and Fatima are searching for Kilbride, who has been MIA, they are ambushed and learn that every member of the team has a $200,000 bounty on their head via the dark web. The NCIS team must save Agent Rountree and find Kilbride while every cartel, hit man, gang and psychopath hunts them down, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Monday, Jan. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* NCIS stars Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama and NCIS: HAWAI'I stars Vanessa Lachey and Yasmine Al-Bustami guest star in the episode, which is the conclusion to the three-episode crossover event with NCIS and NCIS: HAWAI'I.