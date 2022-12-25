Thousands pack St. Patrick's Cathedral for Christmas Eve Mass

NEW YORK -- Despite the bitter cold, a New York City tradition continued this Christmas Eve as thousands made their way to St. Patrick's Cathedral.

People bundled up and waited on long lines to get inside for Mass, a tradition dating back to 1879.

All 2,400 seats were filled by parishioners from the city and beyond. Hundreds more stood.

"Good to be here , to start feeling the spirit," said Lylien Ibrahim, who is visiting from the Caribbean.

Together, worshippers prayed, sang hymns and took in the true meaning of Christmas.

"It transcends everything that you can feel," said Saul Carneilro, visiting from Brazil.

"I feel great even though I was standing. I was here in the presence of the Lord," said parishioner Joey Rossi.

The record-cold temperatures didn't stop people from attending.

"You have to come and say thanks to God. So it's time to be out," said Luciano Bruno.

"It feels good, feels nice to be back in a church and just be able to be part of the Christmas spirit," said Amaranta Thijssen.

It's something families were waiting for all year.

"It just feels like people are ready to be back together and love each other," said Susan Tayabji.

"Mass was great and I want to wish everybody in New York City merry Christmas, and merry Christmas to the world," said Bruno.

Saturday night, security was tight for Midnight Mass. Timothy Cardinal Dolan will lead the annual service.