Third public hearing on MTA's congestion pricing plan on Sunday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Round three of the MTA's public hearings on congestion pricing is set for Sunday. 

It follows another day of contentious hearings on Saturday. 

The hearings are meant to give everyone the chance to weigh in on the proposal to charge drivers between $9 and $23 to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street. 

Nearly 200 people signed up to speak at the second hearing, which ran nearly two hours past the scheduled 1 p.m. end time. 

If approved, congestion pricing could generate an estimated $1 billion per year to help upgrade New York City's mass transit system. 

First published on August 28, 2022 / 10:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

